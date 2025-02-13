Key Player Ruled OUT for Bulls vs Pistons
After having one of their worst performances of the season on Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls have a shot at revenge on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons beat the Bulls by 40 on Tuesday, and the second leg of their back-to-back series has not been favorable for Chicago either.
Midway through the third quarter with the Bulls trailing by 13, Chicago sixth man Patrick Williams went down with a knee injury and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
Williams will finish his night with just three points through 18 minutes of action, marking his fourth consecutive game in single-digit scoring.
The 23-year-old forward lost his starting spot in late January and has been solid in his new bench role. Through the last eight games heading into Wednesday, Williams averaged 10.0 points and 5.3 rebounds, but his efficiency has stumbled.
The fifth-year forward was heavily rumored to be moved ahead of last week's trade deadline, but as he stays in Chicago, the franchise must expect more out of him. Williams has already missed ten games this season and now exits Chicago's last game before the All-Star break in the third quarter.
Chicago's seven-day rest will give Williams plenty of time to recover from the knee injury he suffered on Wednesday night, but his absence certainly hurts the Bulls as they look to make up for their blowout loss.
