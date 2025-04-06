LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Hornets
The NBA season is winding down, and the Chicago Bulls will start their final multi-game road trip on Sunday when they travel to face the Charlotte Hornets. It's been a disappointing season for the Hornets despite the expectations not being high, injuries and a lack of talent have them with good odds of landing the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
A bright spot for them this season has been the play of LaMelo Ball. In 47 games this season, Ball has averaged 25.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, showing signs he can be this team's future point guard if they land the right pieces around him. As for Sunday's contest against Chicago, his injury status has been revealed.
At the end of March, the Hornets officially ruled out Ball for the remainder of the season as he deals with a right ankle injury. Ball last appeared in a game for Charlotte on March 25th during their loss against the Orlando Magic.
Ball's injury is a reflection of what the season has been like for the Hornets. Brandon Miller, the team's second-leading scorer in terms of average, was ruled out for the season earlier in the year after playing only 27 games. Other players such as Mark Williams, Tre Mann, and Grant Williams have all missed significant time too.
As for the game, tip-off in Charlotte between the Bulls and Hornets is set for 1:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV.
