Massive Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hitting the road for a quick two-game road trip, and their first stop is against the Charlotte Hornets.
Sunday afternoon's game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Bulls currently hold a 2-1 season series lead, and a win Sunday would wrap the series in the Bulls' favor.
The Bulls dropped their most recent meeting against the Hornets in January with a final score of 125-123. It was a tightly contested game until the fourth quarter when the Hornets built some separation, but the Bulls were able to fight back and get the game within striking distance but fell short.
The Bulls are entering the game with four players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, and Dalen Terry.
Josh Giddey is AVAILABLE.
Lonzo Ball is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a right wrist sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out due to left shoulder surgery, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, and Dalen Terry is probable with an illness.
The Hornets are coming into the game with eight players listed on their injury report: LaMelo Ball, Damion Baugh, Josh Green, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr., Grant Williams, and Mark Williams.
LaMelo Ball is OUT with a right ankle impingement.
Damion Baugh is out with left hip soreness, Josh Green is out with left shoulder soreness, Tre Mann is out with disc herniation, Brandon Miller is out with ligament repair of his right wrist, Nick Smith Jr. is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Grant Williams is out with right ACL repair, and Mark Williams is questionable with a thoracic muscle spasm.
The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets will face off at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Michael Jordan
Jaylen Brown Makes Controversial Michael Jordan, LeBron James Statement
Coby White Joins Michael Jordan on Historic Bulls List vs Nuggets