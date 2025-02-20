LaMelo Ball's Photo With LaVar Ball After Major Surgery Goes Viral
Many NBA fans have grown to respect LaVar Ball, as he has raised three very successful sons in Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo. All three have touched an NBA court, while LaMelo Ball has proven to be one of the top point guards in the league.
Shockingly, LaVar Ball underwent surgery to amputate a leg due to a serious medical issue, per TMZ.
"LaVar Ball -- the father of basketball stars Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball -- had his foot amputated after suffering a serious medical issue, TMZ Sports has learned," TMZ said. "We're told the Ball family patriarch underwent a recent procedure to have his right foot removed ... but despite it all, he is in great spirits and doing well."
LaVar's sons have always shown love to their father, and LaMelo posted on his Instagram story following the surgery to show his support. LaMelo posted a picture of the two with the caption, "seen my dawg b4 da game it was only right i love u pops 5L and after." LaMelo's post with LaVar has gone viral on social media.
Both LaMelo and Lonzo are having incredible seasons, as the Hornets guard made a strong case to be an All-Star, while the Bulls guard has excelled after a two-year injury absence. It was shocking and unfortunate to hear their father had to amputate his leg, but heartwarming when their sons continued to show their support and love for LaVar.
