LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Makes Strong Bronny James Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers caught plenty of flak after drafting Bronny James 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, pairing LeBron James with his son, but the young guard was undoubtedly worth a late second-round pick, regardless of his name.
Bronny has shown plenty of promise as a defensive-minded guard with playmaking and shot-creating abilities, and is trying to display his skill in the Summer League. In his last outing in Las Vegas, Bronny dropped 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 6-10 shooting from the field, and received plenty of praise for his improved performance.
LeBron James' former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade, who ultimately left South Beach to join the Chicago Bulls for a short stint, had strong praise for Bronny.
"Bronny, cold. I watch his movement. It's not saying he gonna be a 30-point-a-game scorer in the league, but bro, the kid can hoop. His bag is tough, dog. He got it all," Wade said.
Wade is an NBA legend and Hall of Famer, so giving some high praise to the young Lakers guard should not be swept under the rug. Many fans and media personnel are quick to discredit Bronny because of the assumption that he is only in this position because of his dad, but he continues to receive praise from former NBA stars, such as Dwyane Wade.
Bronny had an underwhelming rookie campaign with limited opportunity, averaging just 2.3 points in 6.7 minutes per game, but has some higher expectations heading into his sophomore year.