Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch
UPDATE: The start of tonight's game has been delayed due to condensation on the United Center court. Current start time is TBD.
How many Chicago Bulls have nightmares about the Miami Heat? I have a feeling most of them.
Not only is this the team that has knocked them out of the Play-In Tournament in three straight seasons, but it's also the team that handed them their worst loss of the 2025-26 campaign. Their meeting on November 21 ended in a 143-107 blowout victory for Miami. While the first quarter got off to a competitive start, the Bulls' offense absolutely cratered against the Heat's Top 5 defense.
Without their floor general on the court tonight in Josh Giddey, there is no question this could happen again. Chicago's offense has dragged its feet the last few games, scoring 101 points or fewer in three straight contests. In fact, their 93 points against Detroit on Wednesday marked their second-lowest scoring effort of the season.
Also, make no mistake, this Heat team can be just as hard to manage on the offensive end. They are near the top of the NBA in fastbreak points per game and record a higher PACE than any other team. Sure, the Bulls know how to play just as fast, but do they know how to play just as clean?
I have my doubts ...
How to Watch
Who: Miami Heat (20-17) at Chicago Bulls (17-20)
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Coby White
2. Tre Jones
3. Isaac Okoro
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Nikola Vucevic
Miami Heat
1. Davion Mitchell
2. Tyler Herro
3. Norman Powell
4. Andrew Wiggins
5. Bam Adebayo
Injury News
The good news for the Chicago Bulls is that Coby White will be back on the floor tonight. The bad news is that he struggled in his last outing against Boston.
White scored only 5 points on 2-7 shooting as the Bulls held him to 25 minutes off the bench. As he continues to get back in the swing of things after his calf injury flared up, this could prove to be another tough night. Miami's ball pressure is some of the best in the NBA, and the sheer speed of this game isn't going to give White much time to settle in.
Nevertheless, there is no doubt the Bulls are better off with White on the floor. Whether it be his shooting gravity or recent uptick in free throw line visits, he is the kind of well-rounded scorer you need to keep up with this Heat team.
Coby White – OUT (calf)
Kevin Huerter – OUT (back)
Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)
Zach Collins – OUT (toe)
Jalen Smith – OUT (head)
Miami Heat Injury Report
N/A
