Lonzo Ball Breaks Silence on New Injury
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has appeared in three games this season after missing two full seasons due to injury. In an unfortunate development, it was announced by the Bulls on Tuesday that Ball had suffered a wrist sprain that will sideline him for at least 10 days.
This is a frustrating development for Ball, who was playing well in his long awaited return, but this sounds like an injury that will not require an extended absence.
Via Bulls: “Injury Update: Lonzo Ball sustained a right wrist sprain in the first quarter of last night's game at Memphis.Ball will be re-evaluated in 10 days with updates provided as appropriate.”
Speaking with reporters, Ball said of the injury, “It was the first quarter, I went for a steal. Missed it, and ended up breaking my fall. And apparently I sprained my wrist.”
Ball added, “I felt it in the halftime, I wasn’t shooting right. Just taped it up and kept playing. Didn’t think it was gonna be this bad, but hopefully I can get over it quickly.”
Considering how long he has been out, this has to be a frustrating development for Ball. That said, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft is keeping the right mindset.
“It's definitely an unfortunate moment," Ball said via Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “But it happened. Got to deal with it and move on. Hopefully I can get over it as fast as possible and get right back."
The Bulls are 2-2 through four games, three of which Ball has appeared in. They will now be without the 6-foot-6 guard for a stretch of games as he recovers from this wrist sprain.
