Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Chicago Bulls Statement
It hasn't been the ideal start to the season for Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, as after missing two seasons with injuries he's now battling a wrist injury that has kept him off the court after making three appearances. Despite that, Ball believes in his team and thinks they have a chance to play far better than projections may have them.
On his "What An Experience!" podcast, Ball recently sounded off on his current team and how they can carve a path for themselves to make the playoffs in an Eastern Conference that has looked wide open to start the season.
"I think we got the players and the talent to be really good," Ball said. "Like, get in the playoffs. I think we can be a lot better than whatever people projected us at, 20-some wins, like I think we can win at least 40 games."
Ball made it clear that the team has the players, and there's no doubt about it so far. The Bulls currently have five players averaging double-digit points, with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic both having resurgent seasons, averaging 20+ points per game. If Ball can return back to the court and provide Chicago with the playmaking, defense, and outside shooting we've seen him do before, it will only increase the depth of the roster.
The Bulls are currently 6-10 on the season, but five teams in the Eastern Conference have just six wins as well. If Chicago wants to put themselves in playoff position, they'll have to do so by winning on their home court, where they are just 1-5 this year.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls