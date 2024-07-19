Lonzo Ball Makes Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Statement
The WNBA All-Star Game is on Saturday, and it will feature the 2024 WNBA All-Stars vs. the USA Basketball Women’s National Team. This is a fun setup that allows the WNBA to feature their top talent while also celebrating the upcoming Paris Olympics.
The WNBA All-Star team will feature two rookies in Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. These two players have been at the center of some major debates since their time competing in college, but for this one game they will be teammates.
During a recent episode of his What an Experience podcast, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball reacted to Clark and Reese being teammates in the All-Star Game, saying, "I'm gonna like to see Caitlin Clark play with Angel Reese. That's cool."
Ball predicted that Team USA will handle the WNBA All-Star team with ease, which is a reasonable prediction when looking at their roster. That said, the All-Star team has some incredible players, including both Clark and Reese who are amid historic rookie seasons.
Breaking the WNBA's single game assists record with 19 assists against the Dallas Wings, Clark made history again, which is something she has gotten used to. Reese has also made a lot of WNBA history this season, most notably with her recent double-double streak that was snapped in a loss to the New York Liberty.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan