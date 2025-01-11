Lonzo Ball Makes Strong Zach LaVine Statement
The Chicago Bulls have found their rhythm recently, winning five of their last seven games, including a commanding 138-105 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.
The Bulls were led by star guard Zach LaVine, who dropped 33 points on 14-21 shooting. The two-time All-Star has now dropped 30+ points in five consecutive games, a dominant run for the 29-year-old guard who many people wrote off in the offseason.
LaVine is proving to the league that he is an absolute stud, and making many teams regret not trading for him when his value was at a low point over the summer.
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hyped up his All-Star teammate with a bold claim following their 33-point home win over the Wizards.
"Probably the best shooting guard I've ever played with, to be honest," Ball said about LaVine. "I'm just happy he's still here man. It's a privilege to play with him and he knows I'll line up with him against anybody."
Ball has not played with a long list of star shooting guards, so LaVine being the best he has teamed up with is not an exaggeration. LaVine is having a stellar season, and paired with a healthy Lonzo, the Bulls have a talented backcourt that they could further explore.
Chicago is in a weird spot as they float around the middle of the Eastern Conference, but having a star guard like LaVine will continue to help them win games.
