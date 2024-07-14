Lonzo Ball Opens Up on Being in Trade Rumors
Lonzo Ball has seen his name get mentioned in trade talks many times throughout his career. He's already been traded twice in his short career and may have it happen again with the Chicago Bulls. Regardless of what happens, Ball is going to remain positive.
During an episode of Lonzo Ball's The WAE Show, he opened up on what it's like having his name be frequently mentioned in trade talks. Right now, it remains up in the air whether the Chicago Bulls trade Ball, but his name has been mentioned this offseason.
"I would say most of it is unknown," Ball said. "There was never a time that I was traded or a move was made and like I knew it was going to happen. Just got to just expect it to come, and if it come, it come. If it don't, it don't. That's what I would say. I would say just try to stay positive either way like, I'm in the NBA regardless.
The biggest thing for Lonzo Ball is the ability to remain positive throughout any trade talks with his name involved. Regardless of whatever team Ball plays for, he's just happy to play.
"So, as long as I could play, that's all I really care about," Ball said. "Whoever I put the jersey on for, it's not going to be like I'm a change for them."
When it comes to appreciating the game of basketball, not many players would have the same perspective as Lonzo Ball. He's missed over two seasons straight due to injury and even had a meniscus donated to him. The ability to finally get back on the court again is more important to him than anything.
