Lonzo Ball Reveals Amazing LeBron James Story
Lonzo Ball had one of the most surreal rookie years that an NBA player could ever have. He was drafted as a lottery pick by the Los Angeles Lakers, was the hype of the NBA Summer League, and played with LeBron James.
Lonzo's two years with the Lakers may not have turned out the way he wanted it to, but he had some incredible memories playing with LeBron James. One particular memory is one that was Ball's most surreal NBA memory.
"My welcome to the NBA moment - probably that practice with Bron. Actually nah, cause that was my second year," Ball said on The WAE Show.
While LeBron's heralded practice with Lonzo Ball wasn't during Lonzo's rookie year, it was a moment that Lonzo has never forgotten. To this day, it's still something Lonzo Ball can't comprehend.
"That was nuts," Ball said. "Yeah, I've seen an individual do that type of sh*t on a basketball court. Basically, Bron just dominated the whole practice. Once he turned it on, going through the middle windmilling, like in half court going baseline tomahawk, half court threes. We was playing the 21, he had 21 and we had 7. That was the first time I was like, damn, that's crazy. I had no business being in front of him right now."
LeBron James is an irreplicable athlete. The NBA has never seen a player remain this dominant over 20 years into his career at age 39. Regardless of the GOAT debate, there will never be another LeBron James in the sport of basketball again.
