Lonzo Ball Ruled Out With Injury in Bulls-76ers
The Chicago Bulls are officially in the post-Zach LaVine era after moving him in a three-team deal before the NBA trade deadline. Heading into their Monday night contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, they hold a six-game losing streak with really no reason not to continue to tank down the standings.
However, at halftime against Philadelphia, the Bulls held a significant lead over the home team Sixers. Seeing a strong outing from guard Josh Giddey, the Bulls rolled out a starting lineup on Monday that wasn't their typical guard-centric lineup. Regardless, Lonzo Ball remained in the starting lineup but exited late in the first half. Now, an update has been provided on his status.
After suffering a laceration to his head, Ball won't return to Monday's contest against the 76ers. He exits the game finishing with six points, two rebounds, and one assist in eight minutes of action.
Even though Ball has unfortunately grown a reputation as an injury-riddled player of the years, a laceration to the head isn't one that shows up on his medical sheet in recent years. Regardless, Ball has been able to be on the court for Chicago this year after missing time to start the year, posting several double-digit scoring games across the past two months.
Assuming the laceration is nothing more than a one-game incident, Ball should be available to return for the team on Wednesday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls