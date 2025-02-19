Lonzo Ball's Father LaVar Ball Undergoes Massive Operation
LaVar Ball, the father of LaMelo and Lonzo, has shockingly undergone a massive operation.
On Wednesday, TMZ reported that LaVar Ball had his leg amputated due to a serious medical issue.
"LaVar Ball -- the father of basketball stars Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball -- had his foot amputated after suffering a serious medical issue, TMZ Sports has learned," TMZ said. "We're told the Ball family patriarch underwent a recent procedure to have his right foot removed ... but despite it all, he is in great spirits and doing well."
A photo of LaVar Ball was also released online, showing that he had part of his leg removed. Despite that, the father was seen with a big smile.
The news absolutely shocked NBA fans around the country, especially because it came seemingly out of nowhere.
"Prayers up for the Ball Family. Big Baller Lavar had to get his foot amputated due to a serious medical issue🙏"
With how in public Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo all are, one would imagine that the three sons will be speaking publicly about the situation. Hopefully, they're given some time to breathe before answering questions all at once.
Publicly, LaVar Ball has been a bit distant from his three sons after appearing with them nonstop throughout college and high school. Regardless, it's great to see that no further issues were suffered by the patriarch.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls