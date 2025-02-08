Lonzo Ball's Final Status For Bulls-Warriors
The Chicago Bulls are set to welcome the Golden State Warriors to town on Saturday night, as recent acquisition Jimmy Butler is set to make his Warriors debut against the franchise that drafted him. The Bulls on the other hand left the trade deadline with three new players, saying goodbye to star guard Zach LaVine via trade with the Sacramento Kings.
Now, as the Bulls begin their likely drop in the standings, the Warriors will hope they can ascend up the Western Conference standings with their move. They might be getting some help in that process tonight, as it appears a key starter will be sidelined for Chicago.
Starting guard Lonzo Ball is ruled out of Saturday's contest against the Warriors due to illness. Since joining the Bulls' starting lineup on January 20th, Ball has averaged 9.1 points and 1.3 steals per game.
While Ball was rumored to potentially be on his way out of Chicago, the team decided to extend Ball on a two-year, $20 million contract starting next season. After missing his second and third seasons in Chicago, Ball returned to the team in late November and has featured in most contests since.
As Ball is now out, the Bulls could look to start rookie Matas Buzelis yet again, who filled in while Ball was sidelined for their February 5th contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
