Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls-Heat Play-In Game
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Miami Heat on Wednesday night for a huge win-or-go-home play-in tournament matchup. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they have not been at full strength in a while, and they will continue to be shorthanded against the Heat.
The Bulls have listed four guards on their injury report for Wednesday's game, including standout veteran Lonzo Ball. The Bulls have listed Ball as doubtful against the Heat due to a right wrist sprain, which has already sidelined him for the last 22 games.
Of course, Ball will likely not suit up on Wednesday, but his status being upgraded from out to doubtful is a sign of hope.
This season, Ball returned from a two-year injury absence after many believed he was never going to play basketball again. In 35 appearances, Ball has averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game with 36.6/34.4/81.5 shooting splits.
If the Bulls win on Wednesday night, they will move on to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday for a chance to secure the final spot in the playoffs. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has not ruled out a Ball return in the play-in tournament, but certainly expects him back if they make the playoffs.
Chicago's backcourt depth has taken a serious hit with these injuries, so getting a high-level defender and playmaker like Ball back on the floor would be a huge boost for the Bulls at this point in the season.
The Bulls and Heat face off at 7:30 p.m. EST in Chicago on Wednesday.