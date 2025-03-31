Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Thunder
On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in a battle of two shorthanded teams.
The Bulls are entering this game with a 33-41 record. They are coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks by one point. This was the first loss following a four-game winning streak with a huge win against the Lakers coming via a buzzer beater one game prior.
The Bulls and Thunder have played once so far this season. The Bulls were soundly defeated by the Thunder and will be looking for the chance to even the score in the final contest between the two in the regular season.
The Bulls have many players on the injury report but will likely be without one of their top guards. Lonzo Ball is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game due to an ongoing wrist sprain injury.
Ball last played against the Toronto Raptors on February 28th and has not returned. The guard is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 37/34/82 from the field. Ball has seen action in 35 games this season and started 14 games as his role expanded following a trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.
The Bulls are at their best when they have the depth and offensive talent that Ball brings to the table. He is a huge part of this team and earned an extension near the trade deadline because of it.
The Bulls and Thunder dare set to tip-off at 8:00 PM EST on Monday.
