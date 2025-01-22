Lonzo Ball's Statement on Potentially Rejoining Lakers
Lonzo Ball may no longer be playing for the city of Los Angeles anymore, but his two seasons with the Lakers are something that still brings him love from LA fans today. Especially, considering the injury recovery journey Ball has gone through, he's a figure that fans all around the country can appreciate.
After the Bulls shockingly defeated the LA Clippers on Monday night, Ball was asked about ever rejoining the Lakers or Clippers as a player.
"Nah. Wherever I'm at, that's what I focus on. I try not to look ahead into the future, and just take it day by day," Ball said.
Despite not thinking about rejoining the Lakers, Ball still finds playing in Los Angeles to be a very special moment
"It's always extra special coming back home," Ball said. "I'm always happy when we win, so today was a great day for me."
When it comes to the Clippers and the Intuit Dome specifically, Ball was a huge fan of the team's facilities.
"I like this arena a lot," Ball said. "I know I didn't shoot too well today, but shout out [Steve] Ballmer for thinking about us. This is probably the best locker room away that I've ever been in."
Ball is currently signed to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, but will be an unrestricted free agent next season. Depending on how healthy he can finish the season, there should be a plethora of suitors for him.
