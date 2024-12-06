Lonzo Ball's Updated Injury Status for Bulls-Pacers
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has appeared in just six games this season. Missing each of the last two seasons due to knee issues that had recurring complications and setbacks, Ball made his long-awaited return on opening night of this year.
Playing just three games before being sidelined again, Ball suffered a wrist sprain that cost him nearly a month. Now back from that injury, Ball played three-straight games before missing Thursday’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs.
Thursday’s game was the front end of a back-to-back for Chicago, which explained Ball’s absence. Having released their injury report for Friday, the Bulls have given Ball an updated status.
Per Chicago’s official injury report, Ball is questionable to play on Friday against the Indiana Pacers due to left knee injury management. It seems reasonable to assume that Ball will be good to go since he sat against San Antonio, but the Bulls will make sure he is ready to play before clearing him to do so.
Ball has averaged 4.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in his six games this season. The former second overall pick has been held to just 16.2 minutes per game as the Bulls remain careful with his workload.
The Bulls and Pacers will begin play at 8:00 PM EST on Friday night at United Center. Chicago will be looking for its third-straight win.
