Bulls News

Lonzo Ball's Updated Injury Status for Bulls-Pacers

The Chicago Bulls have Lonzo Ball on the injury report against the Indiana Pacers.

Joey Linn

Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) sits on the bench during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at United Center.
Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) sits on the bench during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has appeared in just six games this season. Missing each of the last two seasons due to knee issues that had recurring complications and setbacks, Ball made his long-awaited return on opening night of this year.

Playing just three games before being sidelined again, Ball suffered a wrist sprain that cost him nearly a month. Now back from that injury, Ball played three-straight games before missing Thursday’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

Thursday’s game was the front end of a back-to-back for Chicago, which explained Ball’s absence. Having released their injury report for Friday, the Bulls have given Ball an updated status.

Lonzo Ball
Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Per Chicago’s official injury report, Ball is questionable to play on Friday against the Indiana Pacers due to left knee injury management. It seems reasonable to assume that Ball will be good to go since he sat against San Antonio, but the Bulls will make sure he is ready to play before clearing him to do so.

Ball has averaged 4.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in his six games this season. The former second overall pick has been held to just 16.2 minutes per game as the Bulls remain careful with his workload. 

The Bulls and Pacers will begin play at 8:00 PM EST on Friday night at United Center. Chicago will be looking for its third-straight win.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News