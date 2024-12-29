Lonzo Ball Sends Message to Josh Giddey After Bulls-Bucks
While the Chicago Bulls are widely expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline, they have an impressive collection of victories this season. Despite being just 14-18, Chicago has wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and other solid teams.
Injuries certainly played a role in some of those games, but Chicago took care of business nonetheless. Defeating Milwaukee on Saturday night by final score of 116-111, the Bulls picked up another solid win.
It was Josh Giddey who led the way for Chicago in this game, finishing with a very impressive line of 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Making an Instagram story post after the game, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sent a message to Giddey.
Via Ball: “Yessirski @joshgiddey #BigGuard"
Chicago showed a lot of faith in Giddey when trading Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for him this offseason. The former lottery pick has averaged 12.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.7 rebounds in 28 games for Chicago this season.
Giddey is one player certain to survive the NBA trade deadline, as he is seen as a longterm piece in Chicago.
As for Ball, he could be on the move before the trade deadline. The former second overall pick is averaging just 5.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games this season, but has shown flashes of the two-way ability that made him such a high-level guard before the injuries.
