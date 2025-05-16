Lonzo Ball Shares Heartfelt Los Angeles Lakers, Julius Randle Story
Lonzo Ball and Julius Randle share a lot of similarities when it comes to their NBA careers. Through multiple years in the league, the two have battled injuries, criticism, as well as trades to other teams. However, they both started in the same place.
Ball and Randle were teammates for one season with the Los Angeles Lakers before Randle departed to the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball, now a point guard for the Chicago Bulls, was a rookie at the time, while Randle had been in the league for about three years.
On his podcast, What An Experience, Ball recently shared a story regarding Randle when they were playing with the Lakers. The Bulls veteran talked about a time in the locker room that grew his bond with Randle, and reflected on the Minnesota Timberwolves forward finding success now.
“They sat us all down early in the season in the locker room," Ball said. "Went through everybody’s roles. They got to Ju, they talking about, ‘Just rebound and set screens, and nothing else.’ I’m like, ‘What the f---?’ I low-key spoke up, ‘Nah, like, he’s one of our best players.’”
"That's when we got cool, after that. But, they was disrespecting him crazy in LA, bro. Now look what he's doing. I'm definitely happy to see him doing his thing."
Randle averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists that season, while Ball put up 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. Now, Randle boasts three All-Star appearances and two All-NBA selections. Ball has continued to showcase impressive court vision and an improved offensive approach through his four years in Chicago.
