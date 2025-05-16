Bulls News

Lonzo Ball Shares Heartfelt Los Angeles Lakers, Julius Randle Story

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball shared an early experience he had with Julius Randle on the Los Angeles Lakers

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Lonzo Ball and Julius Randle share a lot of similarities when it comes to their NBA careers. Through multiple years in the league, the two have battled injuries, criticism, as well as trades to other teams. However, they both started in the same place.

Ball and Randle were teammates for one season with the Los Angeles Lakers before Randle departed to the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball, now a point guard for the Chicago Bulls, was a rookie at the time, while Randle had been in the league for about three years.

On his podcast, What An Experience, Ball recently shared a story regarding Randle when they were playing with the Lakers. The Bulls veteran talked about a time in the locker room that grew his bond with Randle, and reflected on the Minnesota Timberwolves forward finding success now.

“They sat us all down early in the season in the locker room," Ball said. "Went through everybody’s roles. They got to Ju, they talking about, ‘Just rebound and set screens, and nothing else.’ I’m like, ‘What the f---?’ I low-key spoke up, ‘Nah, like, he’s one of our best players.’”

"That's when we got cool, after that. But, they was disrespecting him crazy in LA, bro. Now look what he's doing. I'm definitely happy to see him doing his thing."

Lakers forward Julius Randle, guard Lonzo Bal
Mar 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) after making a shot while being fouled during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Randle averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists that season, while Ball put up 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. Now, Randle boasts three All-Star appearances and two All-NBA selections. Ball has continued to showcase impressive court vision and an improved offensive approach through his four years in Chicago.

JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

