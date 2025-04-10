Lonzo Ball Shares Heartfelt Moment With Family Who Saved His NBA Career
Lonzo Ball came into the NBA as one of the most anticipated prospects the league has seen in the modern. Outside of his high-level playmaking and flashy play style, Ball grew a massive following in high school when he helped lead Chino Hills to a historic season alongside his two brothers. Unfortunately for Ball, the production hasn't matched the hype.
After being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball ended up getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans before being sign-and-traded to the Chicago Bulls. Ever since he arrived in Chicago, he's battled injuries, with his left knee. Before Chicago's game Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, Ball shared a special moment with the family who saved his NBA career.
As seen courtside before the game, Ball shared a moment with the family of Alex Reinhardt, Ball's knee donor, who passed away at 20 years old in February of 2023. Ball missed the entirety of his second and third seasons with the Bulls, but he was able to make a return to the court this season due to the career-changing transplant.
"It changed my life," Ball said in regards to the transplant. While Ball is set to be 28 years old next NBA season, it seriously looked as though he'd have to retire given the situation with his knee. Now, Ball is set to extend his time with the Bulls after being handed a two-year, $20 million extension in February.
Ball has played in 35 games for Chicago this season, averaging 7.6 points and 3.3 assists. Even though Ball isn't the player he used to be, his NBA career is still very much alive, and can now play the game he loves.
