Lonzo Ball Shares Untold Story On Bulls-Cavs Trade
During the 2010s, there was arguably no non-NBA player more polarizing than Lonzo Ball. Ball burst onto the scene starring for Chino Hills in high school, playing alongside his two brothers and now Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu. After seeing success there and growing in popularity, he stayed home to play for UCLA, becoming an All-American as a freshman.
Ball went on to be selected second overall to the Los Angeles Lakers, and has made stops with the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls since. After being in trade rumors at the deadline this season, Ball was recently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and went on his podcast to share an untold story on when he heard the news.
Talking on his podcast, What An Experience with Lonzo Ball, Ball revealed he came to learn the news while on vacation in Fiji. "When the news dropped, it was like three a.m. in Fiji, so I was already sleep...I didn't wake up till seven. So it was about four hours had went by...I look at the Cavs coaches texting me," Ball said.
Ball said he went to X to double-check and saw the news was real, then had to take some time to respond to countless text messages. For every new team Ball has joined in his career since being drafted, he's been moved in a trade, with the first being the blockbuster deal to land Anthony Davis on the Lakers.
Now, with Darius Garland sidelined due to injury and Ty Jerome on the Memphis Grizzlies, an opportunity to make an impact right away will be presented to Ball. With the Eastern Conference in maybe its weakest state in recent memory, Ball will look to help the Cavaliers capitalize and try to make a run to the NBA Finals.
