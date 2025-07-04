NBA Fans React To Lonzo Ball's First Post Since Bulls Trade
Lonzo Ball has been a fan favorite for over eight years, going back to his time at Chino Hills High School and UCLA. The Ball brothers became infamous for their play style and outgoing personalities, headlined by their father, LaVar Ball.
While there was plenty of controversy surrounding their father, Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo have all carved out successful careers in their occupations.
Even though Lonzo Ball never lived up to the hype he was forecasted to have coming out of college, he successfully returned from a major knee surgery and is considered one of the best defensive guards in the NBA when healthy.
LaMelo initially took his talents overseas, but since being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, he has become one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, despite enduring constant injuries year after year.
LiAngelo Ball did not pan out in the basketball department, but he has become a successful musical artist, notching a Billboard Top 100 hit with his song "Tweaker" and signing a record deal with Def Jam.
Lonzo was traded in the 2025 offseason to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro, and the former Bulls guard took to Instagram in his first post since being traded.
In a post titled "Jus a Cali hooper," Ball exclaimed, "I do this sh** for the love of the game man. It's about basketball man," while listening to his brother LiAngelo's music and shooting baskets at a personal court.
Fans reacted in support of Ball, with one fan saying, "He got his confidence back, ZO bouta remind everyone how nice he is."
A Bulls fan replied and said, "gonna miss you in Chicago."
Some welcomed him to the Cavaliers, saying, "WELCOME TO CLEVELAND!"
"Welcome to the LAND 🔥," @cavsbrasil.br shared.
Ball scored 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in 35 games for the Chicago Bulls in 2024-25.
