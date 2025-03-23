Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status for Lakers-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are nearing the end of their season, but Saturday marks the start of their season series against the Los Angeles Lakers as they travel to LA for a night contest before ending their series in Chicago later this month. Since they haven't seen them this season, the Bulls are in for a far different Lakers team than the last time they faced off.
Now, with Luka Doncic alongside LeBron James, the mega-blockbuster trade has proved in the Lakers' favor as they find themselves in the mix at the top of the Western Conference. As the Lakers have battled injuries, they received some good news on one of their stars in the final injury report.
After missing the Lakers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Doncic is back from his ankle injury and available against the Chicago Bulls. A season that has been filled with injuries that disqualify Doncic from any awards this year, Lakers fans hope he can remain healthy going forward and into the playoffs.
Since arriving in LA, Doncic has averaged 26.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists in 16 appearances. In his career games against the Bulls, Doncic holds averages of 23.1 points, 9.7 assists, and 8.5 rebounds to go with a 7-4 record.
With James and Doncic both back in action, the Lakers are set to tip-off against the Bulls at 10:30 p.m. EST in Los Angeles.
Related Articles
JJ Redick's Strong Bronny James Statement Before Lakers-Bulls
Zach LaVine's Heartfelt Message to Bulls After Trade