Massive Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hitting the road for a quick one game road trip in Indiana to take on the Indiana Pacers.
Sunday's game will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. The Bulls have unfortunately fallen short in both of their prior meetings. The most recent game ended in a final score of 129-113. Chicago only led briefly in that game for the first few minutes then the Pacers kept a sturdy cushion of a lead from then on out.
Unfortunately for the Bulls, they are heading into Sunday's game with 10 players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is PROBABLE with a right wrist sprain.
Nikola Vucevic is OUT with a right calf strain.
Josh Giddey is PROBABLE with a left ankle sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder subluxation, Kevin Huerter is questionable with a right knee sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Coby White is probable with right first toe soreness, Patrick Williams is out with right quadricep tendinosis, and Jahmir Young is out due to his two-way contract.
The Pacers have five players listed on their report: Isaiah Jackson, Benedict Mathurin, RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, and Quenton Jackson.
Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, Bennedict Mathurin is out with a left wrist sprain, RayJ Dennis is questionable due to his two-way G League contract, Enrique Freeman, and Quenton Jackson are also out due to their two-way contracts.
The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers will face off Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls