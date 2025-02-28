Massive Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Both teams are heading into the game having lost their last four of five and sitting at the bottom of their division standings.
This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams this regular season. The prior two games both went in favor of the Bulls, with the most recent ending in a final score of 122-106. The Bulls were able to snap the Raptors' five-game win streak behind 25 points from Coby White and 21 points and 12 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Jalen Smith, Patrick Williams, and Jahmir Young.
Nikola Vucevic is currently DOUBTFUL as he deals with a right calf strain.
Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with left shoulder subluxation, E.J. Liddell is questionable due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is questionable due to his two-way contract, Jalen Smith is probable due to concussion protocols, Patrick Williams is out with right quadricep tendinosis, and Jahmir Young is questionable due to his two-way contract.
The Raptors have eight players listed on their injury report: Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, A.J. Lawson, Jared Rhoden, Garrett Temple, and P.J. Tucker.
Scottie Barnes is QUESTIONABLE with a left hip contusion.
Brandon Ingram is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Jamison Battle is out with a nasal fracture, Ulrich Chomche is out with a right knee partial proximal MCL tear, A.J. Lawson is out due to his two-way contract, Jared Rhoden is out on G League assignment, Garrett Temple is out due to personal reasons, and P.J. Tucker is not with the team.
The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
