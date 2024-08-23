Michael Jordan’s Longtime NBA Rival Makes Controversial Chicago Bulls Statement
Jerry Krause remains a polarizing figure in sports history. As general manager of the Chicago Bulls general manager from 1985 to 2003, he played a vital role in assembling the team that dominated the NBA during the 1990s.
Despite his contributions, Krause is often remembered as Michael Jordan's adversary, though NBA legend and Jordan's rival, Isiah Thomas, insists the Bulls' success hinged on Krause's leadership.
Thomas prefaced his statement by describing it as bold, but stated the Bulls would "never win a championship" without Krause.
Krause's tenure saw key decisions, including the drafting of Jordan in 1984, which laid the foundation for the Bulls' dominance. Under his guidance, the team secured six NBA championships, winning three consecutive titles twice—from 1991 to 1993 and 1996 to 1998.
However, Krause's legacy is complex. The documentary The Last Dance portrays him as a central figure in the breakup of the Bulls' championship team, attributing much of the blame to his decisions.
Critics, however, often note that the Bulls also struggled to win without Jordan, particularly during his brief retirement in 1994 and 1995, despite retaining much of their championship roster.
The relationship between Krause and Jordan was fraught with tension. As Jordan's influence grew, clashes with Krause and head coach Phil Jackson became more frequent. Many have seemingly not forgiven Krause for the end of the group that achieved such historic results.
Jordan remains highly celebrated as one of basketball's greatest players, although many have increasingly described LeBron James as the greatest player in history. Krause was instrumental in building the team’s championship-winning rosters, yet his later decisions contributed to the dynasty's downfall, making his legacy a controversial one.
