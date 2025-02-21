NBA Admits Major Mistake in Knicks vs Bulls
The Chicago Bulls rode into the All-Star break on a four-game losing streak and were handed the tough task of facing the New York Knicks on the road in their first game after the mini-vacation. Despite being at a clear disadvantage against one of the top teams in the league, the Bulls nearly left Madison Square Garden with an upset victory.
The Knicks barely escaped the Bulls, pulling out a 113-111 win in overtime. Josh Giddey led the way for Chicago with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 32 points and 18 rebounds to take the Knicks over the hump.
While the Knicks got the job done in overtime, there was some uncertainty toward the end of the game. With just 25 seconds remaining in overtime and the Knicks leading 113-111, Knicks guard Miles McBride missed a jump shot, but as Bulls guard Lonzo Ball went for the rebound, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson grabbed his arm, but a loose ball foul was not called.
The NBA admitted its mistake in the Last Two Minute Report, calling it an incorrect no-call that should have been a foul on Brunson.
"Brunson (NYK) clamps and holds Ball's (CHI) arm, which affects his ability to pursue the rebound," the NBA commented.
Instead of a foul being called, the Knicks would get the ball back and drain 17 more seconds off the clock before Chicago would have a chance to tie or win the game on the other end. While this call would not have decided the game in either team's favor, it would have given the Bulls a much better opportunity to leave New York with a win.
