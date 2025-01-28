NBA Admits Mistake in Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls
After losing seven of their last eight games, the Chicago Bulls hosted one of the best teams in the league on Monday, the Denver Nuggets. Led by superstar center Nikola Jokic with 33 points, the Nuggets still came up short as the Bulls picked up the huge upset win.
The Bulls barely scraped by the Nuggets, winning 129-121 after outscoring Denver by nine in the fourth quarter.
This is certainly one of Denver's worst losses of the season thus far, dropping their last two consecutive games to kick off a five-game road trip. The Bulls certainly fought hard and deserved the win on Monday, but there was a little controversy in the final minute.
The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report for Monday's Nuggets-Bulls matchup, revealing a huge mistake was made by the referees toward the end of the game.
At the 59.1-second mark, the referees missed a call against Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu as he hit Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook in the head, which should have resulted in a shooting foul.
"Dosunmu (CHI) makes contact to Westbrook's (DEN) head, affecting his shot attempt off of the rebound," the NBA commented.
When the missed foul occurred, the Nuggets were trailing 127-121, and two free throws would have given them the opportunity to trim the deficit to just four points. The Nuggets would instead go the remainder of the game scoreless, and leave Chicago with a loss.
While this missed call would have had a slim chance to impact the result of the game, especially with how poorly the Nuggets were performing, it is an untimely mistake.
