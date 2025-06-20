NBA Champion, Ex-Warriors, Bulls Player Announces Retirement
NBA players come in all different sizes and roles, and not all journeys are the same. Some players may only appear in one NBA game in their career, while a select few players have been able to carve out careers with 20 or more seasons played. Regardless, NBA championship teams are made up of all different players to get the job done.
A former standout reserve guard for the San Antonio Spurs who shot 42.1% from three during their run to a 2014 NBA Championship win, NBA journeyman, and Italian guard Marco Belinelli has decided to make a major career-defining decision after playing overseas for several years.
After becoming a champion with Italian club Virtus Bologna, Belinelli will officially retire from professional basketball, according to the team's owner, Massimo Zanetti.
Belinelli began his career as a member of the Golden State Warriors, who selected him 18th overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. He went on to play for a handful of teams, including the Chicago Bulls, and saw his greatest success as a member of the Spurs. While he was never a household name, he was a solid shooter and contributor across his 13-year NBA career.
Playing for Tom Thibodeau during his tenure with the Bulls, Belinelli once logged 51 minutes and 13 seconds played in a March 18th, 2013 game against the Denver Nuggets, which was a career-high.
