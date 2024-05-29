NBA Champion Reveals Insane Boston Celtics Story
Everyone knows that Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen had their problems and didn't really like each other. What people don't know is that the two players actually went to blows and boxed each other for the enjoyment of their team
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, Rondo revealed that he and Ray Allen once boxed each other when they were both members of the Celtics. Not only that, but Tony Allen, Glen Davis, and Paul Pierce all had separate moments of boxing each other, too.
"It wasn't to settle a feud, but we damn sure put the gloves on," Rondo said. "We were competitive in every facet of life, we always competing. At that particular time, I think Tony Allen and Big Baby put the gloves on - Big Baby set him down quickly. Patrick O'Brien, and P (Paul Pierce) put the gloves on, and then me and Ray put the gloves on."
Rondo didn't quite reveal who won the fight between he and Ray Allen, but he did say it was just fun and games at the time.
"Who won our round? I've gotta let my peers tell you that," Rondo said. "I don't want to talk about it. Nowadays, you can run it back, that's what celebrities do now. It was all fun and games at the time... There was no point in talking about each other behind each other's back, let’s just fight as men.”
The Rajon Rondo era Boston Celtics only won one NBA championship, but it seems like that team has more interesting stories than teams that have won multiple championships.
