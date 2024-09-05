NBA Executive Reveals How Lakers Could Trade For $215M All-Star
As it stands, the Los Angeles Lakers do not have a very impactful team in the Western Conference. After losing in the first round last season, they've remained largely the same while many teams in the conference have all gotten much better.
Throughout much of the season, the Lakers were heavily linked to Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine. After some time, those rumors completely disappeared, but one NBA executive believes the Lakers should revisit the trade. Not only does he believe that the Lakers should, but he also revealed how.
Dan Woike of the LA Times spoke to an anonymous NBA executive who revealed just how exactly the Lakers could trade for a massive contract player like LaVine.
"Here was the gist of the pitch: LaVine could be gotten by simply matching the money he’s owed, getting the Bulls out from underneath a contract that’s likely going to last until 2027 and cost the team $138 million," Woike said. "That would allow the Lakers to keep their draft assets for a future deal or the inevitable rebuild."
When it comes to what exactly the Lakers would have to give up, it would include the following players in some variation: D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and either Jarred Vanderbilt or Gabe Vincent.
"A trade would cost the Lakers D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and either Jarred Vanderbilt or Gabe Vincent — a big cost in talent because the team cannot take back more salary in a trade than it sends out," Woike said.
While the Lakers certainly need a third star right now, it's a very hefty price for Zach LaVine. At the same time, how many of those players actually made consistent meaningful contributions? There's a scenario where it becomes a win-win for both teams.
