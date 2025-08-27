NBA Expert Pitches Wild Josh Giddey Scenario Amid Free Agency Drama
The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder ended the 2024-25 season with drastically different outcomes, with the Bulls being eliminated from the play-in tournament and the Thunder winning the NBA Finals. However, the trade they made back in the 2024 offseason, swapping Alex Caruso and Joshn Giddey, was a clear win-win deal for both sides.
Caruso was one of the finishing pieces the Thunder needed for their NBA Finals team, while Giddey showed that he can play at an All-Star level during his second half of the season stretch with Chicago last year. However, Giddey entered restricted free agency on June 30th and still remains without a contract.
Giddey and the Bulls reportedly are on opposite ends of the negotiation table, with Giddey and his team looking for a deal in the $30 million per year range and the Bulls looking to be closer to $20 million. As this saga plays on, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie decided to chime in on the situation and share a wild scenario that could get the Bulls guard what he wants.
A Wild Josh Giddey Scenario
On a recent episode of his podcast, Game Theory, Vecenie suggested that Giddey could simply sit out. "If I'm Giddey, I'm probably just willing to miss games. It's not like you're getting fined or anything, you're not under contract," he shared.
Per the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Giddey could enter the season without a contract and remain a restricted free agent. Therefore, Giddey could essentially prove his worth to the Bulls by not being on the court for them.
"I'm probably willing to sit here in Restricted Free Agency even into the season if I have to, and be like 'Okay Chicago, you want to win games?'" Vecenie added.
This would be a first of it's kind situation, and one that would surely confuse NBA fans. A unique approach, this suggestion by Vecenie could actually work in Giddey's favor. The Bulls' front office has expressed no desire to tank and lose games, so not having Giddey on the court will certainly hurt them in the win-loss department.
If Giddey can play like he did during the second half of the season for a full season, it seems like paying him in the $30 million per year range isn't a bad deal given the rising salary cap in the NBA. However, it's a decision that Chicago ultimately has to make.
