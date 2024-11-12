NBA Fans React to Bulls’ Josh Giddey Decision vs. Cavaliers
This past offseason, the Chicago Bulls opted to trade away All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the 2021 sixth-overall pick Josh Giddey. A promising young player coming off his worst career season, a change of scenery seemed like the ideal move for Giddey to get back on his feet.
Through his first 11 games this season, Giddey has been an all-around contributor for the Bulls on the offensive end. He's averaged 13.9 points per game while being the team's leading playmaker. Despite these numbers, his drawbacks on the defensive end have kept him from closing at times for the Bulls.
To close this game vs. Cleveland, head coach Billy Donovan went with Ayo Dosunmu over Giddey.
This decision caused NBA fans to react on social media, expressing their thoughts on Giddey being sidelined in the closing minutes:
Via @BertramZach: "Probably because Josh giddey is the worst defender I’ve ever laid my eyes on"
Via @chitown436: "Giddey was getting exploited on defense all game!"
Via @longlivedapope: "Good, Giddey turned slow at the end"
Via @Wynton_Mohorn: "Defense is a HUGE factor in trying to win games, KC."
Via @BullsFanDE: "So how much will Giddey get in the "open market" of RFA next summer?"
Given the reactions from the fans, it seems as if they agree with Donovan and his decision to bench Giddey at the end. While being a talented offensive player matters, being a liability on the defensive end is a problem in late-game situations.
The Bulls headed into the fourth quarter down just three points to the NBA's only undefeated team the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Giddey was productive for the team offensively with 18 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, Donovan felt it was the right move to go with a more defensive option in Dosunmu.
