NBA Fans React to Coby White’s Post Amid Trade Rumors
The Chicago Bulls were one of the most talked-about sellers at the NBA trade deadline this past season, as rumors were floating around Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and Coby White. Now, with free agency set to begin in less than 24 hours, the Bulls have since moved off two of those players, and could very well clean house of that list by the start of next season.
While the Bulls didn't draft a center in this year's draft, Vucevic is on an expiring contract and doesn't fit the timeline of this roster. As for White, his name generated some buzz at the deadline, but he turned in a stellar post-All-Star break stretch that made it seem like his future in Chicago was solidified. However, a trade out of the Windy City hasn't been ruled out entirely.
Amid rumors that White could be exchanged for Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade or moved in general, the star guard shared a post to his Instagram account with the caption "Thanking Him for everything till infinity." Seeing this post, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"I will no longer be a Bulls fan if he is traded," one fan stated.
"Don’t trade Coby White," another fan said.
"Welcome to the Bay Coby White," one user proclaimed.
"Idk why we would trade him," another fan shared.
"not like this 💔," a fan replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, especially from the Bulls fans, they are hoping that White isn't dealt this offseason. Given he averaged 24.5 points per game after the All-Star break, it's easy to see why the fan base doesn't wanna see him go. However, the Bulls could very well strike a deal if they don't envision a future with White on the team.
