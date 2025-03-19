NBA Fans React To Josh Giddey Injury News Before Bulls-Suns
The Chicago Bulls are entering a new era since the All-Star break after trading away guard Zach LaVine to move off the two years and nearly $100 million remaining on his contract past this season. Now switching their focus towards players like Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis, the Bulls will likely find a trade suitor for veteran Nikola Vucevic this offseason to embrace a youth movement.
In terms of Giddey, even though he's been a starter all season, has completely elevated his level of play since the All-Star break. Looking to seek a lucrative contract extension this offseason, there's a chance he will make a return from his injury absence when they travel to Phoenix on Wednesday.
After missing the past two games due to an ankle injury, Giddey has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the potential return of the Australian star.
"Might sit out, not looking good," one fan suggested.
"LETS GOOOOOOOO," another user celebrated.
"damn!" another fan replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, it's a mix of opinions from fans regarding the return. However, the recent level of play from Giddey should have Bulls fans excited to see his return to the court. In nine games since the All-Star break, he's averaged 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists.
Tip-off in Phoenix on Wednesday is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.
