NBA Fans React to Josh Giddey's Performance in Bulls-Magic
The Chicago Bulls acquired Josh Giddey this summer while sending veteran defender Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Trading a win-now talent for a rising star like Giddey made sense for Chicago, who could very well be easing toward a rebuild.
As a player who doesn't specialize in shooting 3-pointers, Giddey didn't make sense in an off-ball role in Oklahoma City. The Bulls provided the young guard an opportunity to have the ball in his hands more and play his style of game.
On Wednesday, the young guard showed out, though, cashing in on each of his four 3-point attempts en route to a 102-99 victory over the Orlando Magic on their home floor in the United Center. He scored 20 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, adding 11 rebounds and five assists.
As a plus-11 in the box score, Giddey's positive impact on the game was felt in a huge way, as the victory probably wouldn't have happened without his impressive third-quarter stretch.
NBA fans had a strong reaction to the Bulls' guard's performance in the win:
Via @SportsViewOz: "Could potentially be Most Improved Player if given the keys to the team. Such an underrated player!"
Via @braywopp: "i still miss caruso but giddey been hooping"
Via @freshkidrose: "Bulls basketball is back"
Via @schofacilitator: "He may be a guy that just needed a fresh start, immense offensive potential"
Via @ysbraH: "The bulls are fun again we finally made it"
If Giddey can take the opportunity in Chicago to grow as a shooter while thriving as a playmaker and getting downhill offensively. He's nailed 10 of his 17 attempts from deep on the season. It's a small sample size, but the early returns from the Caruso trade bode well for the Bulls.
The Bulls are now 3-2 on the young season and seem to be building an identity with more youth on their roster.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade