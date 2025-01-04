NBA Fans React to Latest Nikola Vucevic to Warriors Trade Report
The Chicago Bulls are widely expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline, with former All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic being the two biggest names rumored to be available. Amid a very strong season, Vucevic is averaging 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 33 appearances for Chicago this season.
While the Golden State Warriors have been linked to several different players on the NBA trade market, including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, a recent report from The Athletic indicated Vucevic is more of a target.
Via The Athletic: “Nikola Vučević has actually emerged as the more discussed Warriors’ trade target, according to team and league sources. The front office and coaching staff have acknowledged back to training camp this team’s need for a true stretch center, something Curry has never really had.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this report on X.
"Like this better than butler and hes big & cheaper lol," a fan wrote.
"A welcome sight but Cam Johnson is the better choice," a fan stated. "Per the article, they think he's too expensive."
"PLEASE WARRIORS PLEASE MAKE THE MOVE," a fan begged.
"This is a guy who would make a huge impact," another fan wrote.
"20 and 10 shooting 56% from the field and 44% from 3… yes please," a fan added.
Needless to say, Warriors fans are intrigued by the possibility of adding Vucevic to the team.
