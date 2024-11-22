NBA Fans React to Lonzo Ball Injury News
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has played just three games this season. Sidelined for the last two seasons due to injury, Ball returned on opening night of this season before being sidelined again three appearances later.
The good news for Ball is that he is not currently dealing with a knee injury. Suffering a right wrist sprain that has cost him the last 12 games, Ball has been working towards a return, but is still at least a week away, per Bulls head coach Billy Donovan.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “Lonzo Ball out through next week, per Donovan”
NBA fans have been sharing their disappointment with this news on X.
Via @MacC2MuCH: "Was good to see him for a few games at least."
Via @bullzeyeno1: "This is like the most depressing signing I can remember as a Bulls fan. Because we were tantalized with a vision of what could be for like 20 games before it all fell apart"
Via @PierreAbernathy: "Guy has the worst injury luck of any player I've ever rooted for. Dude misses 2.5 YEARS with a career threatening injury, comes back, looks great..... Then falls has a wrist injury that looks like it's gonna cost him a month before it's over. Played 3 games 48 TOTAL minutes"
Via @Fola_5616: "Season over load up the Flaggmobile"
Via @Ramina1690: "he was only supposed to be out for what? 10 days?"
Ball showed some encouraging signs in his three games, but has unfortunately been hit by another injury.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls