NBA Fans React to Warriors’ Reported Trade Offer for Alex Caruso
It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors wanted Alex Caruso when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls. It didn't seem like Chicago was going to trade the versatile guard, but then they suddenly exchanged him for Josh Giddey.
According to NBA Insider Jaker Fischer, it turns out that the Warriors reportedly offered first-round picks and Moses Moody for Caruso. Here is the exact excerpt from his article.
“Golden State, as one recent example, offered multiple first-round draft picks for Caruso at last February’s trade deadline and was even willing to part with Moses Moody, along with other players, sources said, in a trade construction that could have also landed Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond with Golden State. That’s the same Moody, of course, who came to terms with the Warriors on a Caruso-esque contract extension in October: $39 million over three years,” Fischer said.
Needless to say, Chicago Bulls fans were furious at the news.
Via @nbabzyy: "Warriors offered more than one first-round pick and Moody for Caruso and Drummond, but the Bulls didn't take it. That's either simply wrong, or the Bulls front office is worse than I thought - both could be true."
Regardless of what some may think, Chicago definitely fumbled their rebuild by not trading their players at a better time. What they received for both DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso kept the team in a limbo state, as opposed to a strong rebuild. When fans saw this reported trade, they highly criticized the franchise.
Via @pmmbasketball: "if this is true. chicago is an idiot team for rejecting “multiple first round picks”
The Chicago Bulls currently have a record of 13-16. While the team has some quality wins this season, they're exactly where they've been for the past numerous seasons - a fringe play-in team.
