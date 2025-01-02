Bulls News

NBA GM Makes Statement on Potential Zion Williamson to Chicago Bulls Trade

The Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans have been involved in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Dec 31, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a goal tending call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
The New Orleans Pelicans lost again on Wednesday night, dropping their 11th-straight game. Now just 5-29 on the season, New Orleans is expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline, with star players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram expected to be available.

Williamson’s market will be very interesting to follow, because the 6-foot-6 forward is an incredible talent when healthy, but has appeared in just 190 games since being drafted fist overall in 2019. In a recent article, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks revealed some interesting insight into Williamson’s perceived market around the league, and even revealed what one general manager had to say about a potential trade to the Chicago Bulls.

Zion Williamson
Feb 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“A GM brainstorming potential Williamson deals mentioned the Chicago Bulls, who have been shopping guard Zach LaVine for several months, as a possible fit,” ESPN reported.

Per ESPN, the general manager added, "I bet Chicago would do that."

While this general manager stated Chicago would likely accept the LaVine for Williamson swap, he did not believe New Orleans would.

"After pondering it for a few seconds, the GM said he'd decline such an offer if he were running the Pelicans," ESPN added.

Williamson recently progressed to on-court work as he eyes a return to game action.

The two-time NBA All-Star has appeared in just six games this season.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

