NBA GM Makes Statement on Potential Zion Williamson to Chicago Bulls Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans lost again on Wednesday night, dropping their 11th-straight game. Now just 5-29 on the season, New Orleans is expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline, with star players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram expected to be available.
Williamson’s market will be very interesting to follow, because the 6-foot-6 forward is an incredible talent when healthy, but has appeared in just 190 games since being drafted fist overall in 2019. In a recent article, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks revealed some interesting insight into Williamson’s perceived market around the league, and even revealed what one general manager had to say about a potential trade to the Chicago Bulls.
“A GM brainstorming potential Williamson deals mentioned the Chicago Bulls, who have been shopping guard Zach LaVine for several months, as a possible fit,” ESPN reported.
Per ESPN, the general manager added, "I bet Chicago would do that."
While this general manager stated Chicago would likely accept the LaVine for Williamson swap, he did not believe New Orleans would.
"After pondering it for a few seconds, the GM said he'd decline such an offer if he were running the Pelicans," ESPN added.
Williamson recently progressed to on-court work as he eyes a return to game action.
The two-time NBA All-Star has appeared in just six games this season.
