NBA Insider Gives Harsh Reality of Nikola Vucevic's Future With Bulls
There are certain players across the league that garner trade interest every year, even into the offseason.
Myles Turner, center for the Milwaukee Bucks and former Indiana Pacer, was repeatedly dangled in rumors as the next big move for contending teams.
Over the years with the Chicago Bulls, it seems as if Nikola Vucevic is now the replacement for that spot.
Despite persistent trade rumors during the season and in the 2025 offseason, Vucevic's numbers are statistically impressive and could make him underrated heading into the new season.
But will he be a part of the Bulls or a contending team?
The Swirl of Trade Rumors
As a 34-year-old on an expiring contract this season, Nikola Vucevic was a logical trade candidate for a Bulls team that wants to establish a young core.
Chicago has long been caught in the middle of a full rebuild or pushing for the playoffs, with no true direction.
As rumors linked Vucevic to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in recent months, the Bulls front office had informed Vucevic that a buyout was not on the table if he was not traded.
So where does that leave the veteran center?
Bulls reporter and insider K.C. Johnson appeared on Stacey King's podcast, "Gimme the Hot Sauce," to reveal the truth about what could happen to Vucevic this season.
"So to me, Vooch is—you never have to worry about him. He is the ultimate professional and really, to me, can fit in any style of play because he’s just so skilled and so smart. But yeah, I personally think it’s going to be hard for them to trade him," Johnson explained.
Vucevic's Role This Season
If he is on the roster, Vucevic will still be very valuable to the Chicago Bulls.
His ability to score from the post, knock down shots on the perimeter, and space the floor has created some great driving lanes for the Bulls' dynamic guards in Coby White and Josh Giddey.
While his defensive ability is still the weakest part of his game and a big reason why he has not been traded to a contender yet, his offensive talent is undeniable.
Vucevic's 2024-2025 stats may surprise, given he averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 53 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range.
Sure, the contract is something that plenty of contenders would want to avoid, but as K.C. Johnson further explained, "So, I think Vooch will get his wish eventually. I just don’t think it’ll happen this year. I think in the 2026–2027 season, you’ll see him sign in unrestricted free agency—to a smaller contract—for a championship-contending team. Because look: he can help a winning team. He can help any team. He’s a very skilled player. Very skilled player.”
In any case, if the Bulls do decide to finally trade him, any contending team will be getting a valuable offensive asset.
