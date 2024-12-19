NBA Insider Makes Statement on Possible Lakers-Bulls Trade
The Chicago Bulls are one of the most notable sellers at this year’s NBA trade deadline. With former All-Stars like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, who are each amid strong seasons, the Bulls could really shake things up this season.
As for the league’s collection of potential buyers, the Los Angeles Lakers are widely expected to be in that group. Hoping to build a contender around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need to upgrade their current roster. Could Los Angeles and Chicago become trade partners ahead of this year’s deadline? One NBA insider made an interesting statement on the possibility.
In a recent mailbag article, Sam Smith of Bulls.com addressed the growing trade noise in Los Angeles.
Via Smith: “When that sort of media hysteria begins in LA, the message is clear: Do something! Now! Could that mean Zach, Vooch? That may be the most likely place the Lakers go for an instant boost.”
Viewing LaVine and Vucevic as perhaps the likeliest options for the Lakers to get an instant boost via the trade market, Smith named both players at the end of his mailbag article. There have been conflicting reports on LA’s interest in Chicago’s two former All-Stars, but both would be theoretical fits alongside James and Davis.
This NBA trade deadline could be a busy one, and the Bulls project to be right in the middle of things.
