NBA Legend Blasts Knicks After Failed Coaching Searches With Bulls, Mavs

The New York Knicks were denied requests to interview with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks

Farbod Esnaashari

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
This month, the New York Knicks shocked the NBA world after they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau when he led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

No one expected the Knicks to even defeat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but it wasn't enough to save Thibodeau's job. To make matters worse, it looks like the Knicks had no backup plan.

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Throughout the week, the Knicks have attempted to speak with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks about hiring their head coaches, but they were promptly denied by every single team.

While NBA fans have all laughed at the Knicks' expense, Charles Barkley decided to eviscerate the organization on Wednesday night.

“The Knicks gotta be the stupidest damn people in the world,” Barkley said. “You don’t fire no good coach like that and don’t have a plan. I mean, Thibs did a hell of a job, obviously something’s going on there. … You’ve gotta have a plan, man. … I don’t know what the hell they’re going to do.”

It's hard to understand why the New York Knicks fired Thibodeau, especially when he was still on the good side of his superstar players like Jalen Brunson. However, for one reason or another, it looks as if he rubbed members of the Knicks organization the wrong way.

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

