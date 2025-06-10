Warriors Receive All-Star From Bulls in NBA Trade Idea
The Chicago Bulls are in need of a shake-up. They've been stuck in mediocrity ever since the mid-2010s, save for a strong start to the 2021-22 season. Chicago has seemingly always had good players, but not good enough to make them real contenders.
One of their good players who could use a change of scenery is Nikola Vucevic. He's coming off arguably his best season as a Bull, averaging 18.5 PPG and 10.1 RPG on career-best shooting from the floor and from three, all while being 34 years old. He just doesn't fit the timeline of the Bulls anymore, as they're mostly full of young pieces.
A common trade proposal has been to send Vucevic to the Golden State Warriors, as his offensive skill set and age fit perfectly with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Here's the latest trade idea from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.
Warriors Receive: Nikola Vucevic, the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and a 2028 second-round pick
Bulls Receive: Moses Moody and Buddy Hield
"The Chicago Bulls had an intriguing close to the 2024-25 campaign, going 15-5 over the last 20 games and seeing plenty of upside from Coby White, Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.
"One reasonable reaction to the finish could be adding some veteran talent in an effort to get closer to a top-six finish, but doubling down on the younger core is the better course.
"Chicago should sign up to pay the second contract of Moses Moody, which is plenty reasonable (it tops out at $13.4 million in 2027-28) and is attached to a player who just turned 23.
"The upside for lineups with Moody, Buzelis and White is certainly higher than any with Nikola Vučević or Lonzo Ball. And with some of the young players already on the roster seemingly ahead of schedule, Chicago is in a solid position to take swings at upside."
The Bulls would ideally like to get some future draft capital back for Vucevic, especially after they gave up former lottery pick Wendell Carter Jr. and two future first-round picks that both ended up in the lottery. And Vucevic only has one year left on his deal, it's not like they have to give him away from nothing, even if Moody is an intriguing prospect.
