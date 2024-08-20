NBA Legend Calls Out Anthony Edwards for Disrespectful Statement
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is still considered the greatest player in NBA history by many. Some argue Jordan played against subpar competition relative to the current era, but this is an idea many basketball historians adamantly oppose.
With elite competition in every era, Jordan played against many all-time greats. Winning six championships and Finals MVP awards (two three-peats), Jordan and the Bulls dominated the 1990s.
Speaking with Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made a statement about Jordan's era that many believe is disrespectful to the all-time greats who played in that time.
"I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," he said. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"
Many are immediately calling out Edwards for beginning his statement by saying he did not watch so he cannot speak on it, but then continuing to speak on it.
One NBA legend who called out Edwards is Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas:
Thomas won back-to-back NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990.
Widely considered one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, Thomas certainly had skill, which Edwards' statement dismisses.
