Bulls News

NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player's Big Reflection on Anthony Edwards

16-year NBA veteran Dwyane Wade had a heartfelt message for Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards

Grant Mona

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anthony Edwards made his second straight Western Conference Finals run at the age of 23, with both appearances ending in five-game losses. While Edwards did have his shortcomings in the 2025 playoffs, the future is bright for the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar.

In his playoff career, Edwards has now defeated an impressive lineup of opponents, including Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, LeBron James and Luka Dončić, as well as Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.

This is quite a remarkable achievement for the young superstar. As an Olympic Gold Medalist in the 2024 Olympics, Edwards has ample opportunity to continue growing and developing his skills.

In the 2025 playoffs, Edwards averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, but only shot 45.3% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc. While the percentages on the offensive end were down, his regular season was the best of his career, shooting 39.5% from three and earning an All-NBA team nod.

Former Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade had some very positive comments about Edwards on his podcast "Time Out" on the Wy Network.

"To me, he's the face of the game...he don't want to be perfect and that's the world we live in. None of us are perfect, but to be able to make mistakes and own up to it and man up to it," Wade said of Edwards.

"What we see in him and what you're talking about, is you're seeing growth right in front of our eyes. This young man keeps growing," Wade continued.

Wade mentioned that despite Edwards being fined by the NBA for flipping off a fan in November of 2024 and flipping off an official in January of 2025, he showed true character and apologized and took full accountability.

Edwards will now enter the offseason after his 5th season in the NBA.

Related Articles

Josh Giddey Sends Five-Word Message to Bulls Amid Contract Rumors

Lonzo Ball's Strong Caitlin Clark Statement After Historic Performance

Ex-Bulls Guard Calls Out Tyrese Haliburton Hypocrisy After Knicks-Pacers

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/News