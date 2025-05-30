NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player's Big Reflection on Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards made his second straight Western Conference Finals run at the age of 23, with both appearances ending in five-game losses. While Edwards did have his shortcomings in the 2025 playoffs, the future is bright for the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar.
In his playoff career, Edwards has now defeated an impressive lineup of opponents, including Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, LeBron James and Luka Dončić, as well as Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.
This is quite a remarkable achievement for the young superstar. As an Olympic Gold Medalist in the 2024 Olympics, Edwards has ample opportunity to continue growing and developing his skills.
In the 2025 playoffs, Edwards averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, but only shot 45.3% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc. While the percentages on the offensive end were down, his regular season was the best of his career, shooting 39.5% from three and earning an All-NBA team nod.
Former Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade had some very positive comments about Edwards on his podcast "Time Out" on the Wy Network.
"To me, he's the face of the game...he don't want to be perfect and that's the world we live in. None of us are perfect, but to be able to make mistakes and own up to it and man up to it," Wade said of Edwards.
"What we see in him and what you're talking about, is you're seeing growth right in front of our eyes. This young man keeps growing," Wade continued.
Wade mentioned that despite Edwards being fined by the NBA for flipping off a fan in November of 2024 and flipping off an official in January of 2025, he showed true character and apologized and took full accountability.
Edwards will now enter the offseason after his 5th season in the NBA.
Related Articles
Josh Giddey Sends Five-Word Message to Bulls Amid Contract Rumors
Lonzo Ball's Strong Caitlin Clark Statement After Historic Performance
Ex-Bulls Guard Calls Out Tyrese Haliburton Hypocrisy After Knicks-Pacers