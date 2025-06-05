NBA Players React to Chicago Bulls Legend Joakim Noah's Post
While Joakim Noah may not be one of the most popular centers in NBA history, he's still one of the more beloved players in Chicago Bulls history.
It's not just Bulls fans who loved Noah, but also former NBA players as well. Recently, Noah posted a photo on Instagram showing his first time in Abu Dhabi, and needless to say, his peers were excited for him.
"First time on Abu Dhabi! Was so impressed by my visits to the Louvre and The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. @visitabudhabi"
"Yeah 🐎!!," Blake Griffin said.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Eddy Curry said.
"🔥🔥," Richard Hamilton added.
Through Noah's 13 seasons in the NBA, he averaged 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 49.1% shooting from the field. While his numbers don't pop off the page, Noah was a two-time NBA All-Star, one-time All-NBA First Team member, one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member.
The former Chicago Bulls big man was arguably one of the best defensive big men of the 2010s, and it's why Bulls fans love him to this day.
While Bulls fans may no longer have a player like Noah on their roster today, they're starting the makings of having a bright future with a proper rebuild. Hopefully, the team has something special in Josh Giddey and Coby White.
Related Articles
Ex-Bulls Coach Tom Thibodeau Fired by New York Knicks
New Report On Josh Giddey, Coby White's Future With Chicago Bulls
Derrick Rose Makes Heartbreaking Statement on NBA Career Injuries