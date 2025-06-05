Bulls News

NBA Players React to Chicago Bulls Legend Joakim Noah's Post

Former NBA players reacted to Joakim Noah's latest post

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bulls Joakim Noah enters the building before the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bulls Joakim Noah enters the building before the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

While Joakim Noah may not be one of the most popular centers in NBA history, he's still one of the more beloved players in Chicago Bulls history.

It's not just Bulls fans who loved Noah, but also former NBA players as well. Recently, Noah posted a photo on Instagram showing his first time in Abu Dhabi, and needless to say, his peers were excited for him.

"First time on Abu Dhabi! Was so impressed by my visits to the Louvre and The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. @visitabudhabi"

"Yeah 🐎!!," Blake Griffin said.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Eddy Curry said.

"🔥🔥," Richard Hamilton added.

Through Noah's 13 seasons in the NBA, he averaged 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 49.1% shooting from the field. While his numbers don't pop off the page, Noah was a two-time NBA All-Star, one-time All-NBA First Team member, one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member.

The former Chicago Bulls big man was arguably one of the best defensive big men of the 2010s, and it's why Bulls fans love him to this day.

While Bulls fans may no longer have a player like Noah on their roster today, they're starting the makings of having a bright future with a proper rebuild. Hopefully, the team has something special in Josh Giddey and Coby White.

Related Articles

Ex-Bulls Coach Tom Thibodeau Fired by New York Knicks

New Report On Josh Giddey, Coby White's Future With Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose Makes Heartbreaking Statement on NBA Career Injuries

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News