NBA Star Zach LaVine Breaks Silence After Major Trade

Former Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine sent a heartfelt message to his former team

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
After eight seasons, Zach LaVine is no longer a member of the Chicago Bulls. From age 22 to 29, LaVine grew into a man in front of Chicago. It's something that the former All-Star will never take for granted.

LaVine took to social media to send a heartfelt message to the city of Chicago after the major trade to the Sacramento Kings.

"It’s tough to put into words how much this city and this organization have meant to me over the past 8 years," LaVine said. "Chicago, you’ve welcomed me with open arms, and the memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever. The fans here are unlike any other—you’ve made playing in Chicago a true honor, and I’ll always be grateful for your support. To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Bulls staff thank you. You’ve all played a huge part in my growth, both on and off the court."

LaVine then went on to show his excitement for playing in the city of Sacramento, which will be a homecoming between himself and DeMar DeRozan.

"As I take on this new chapter with the Sacramento Kings, I’m excited for what lies ahead, but I’ll always carry the love and appreciation from Chicago with me," LaVine said. "Thank you for everything. Let’s keep pushing forward. #LightTheBeam."

Chicago Bulls players Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan
Oct 2, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The city of Chicago will miss Zach LaVine, but the team also desperately needed a reboot. As much as it hurts, leaving was the right move for both sides.

